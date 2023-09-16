weather forecast

Cloudy and breezy as Lee pulls away from the northeast today

By Darren Sweeney

As Lee continues pull away from the northeast as a strong area of low pressure (post tropical), clouds and wind will start the weekend.

While damaging wind gusts are not expected locally, gusts 20-30 mph can be expected through Saturday afternoon.

Skies will start out mostly cloudy, as Lee pulls way and high pressure builds in, clearing skies can be expected through the afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny skies and less wind return for Sunday.

