Cloudy and cooler today with rain chance overnight before improving weekend weather

Friday will feature a lot of clouds through the day and will be cooler.

Temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

We may see some breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Tonight will be fine but there is a chance of a shower or downpour overnight.

Saturday could see showers or a rumble of thunder in the morning.

Things will improve by Saturday afternoon and become partly sunny with temperatures 79 to 85.

Sunday looks good with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

By Monday, temps will move back up into the 90s.

