StormTracker

Cloudy and mostly dry on a cooler Monday, better rain chances Tuesday

By Alexis Clemons

Monday sees cloudy skies and the slight chance for a few light and short-lived rain showers.

High temperatures will only top out in the 60s for much of the state this afternoon.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

We'll cool into the 50s and 60s overnight as cloud cover persists.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A much better chance for rain comes on Tuesday with even a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Clouds decrease through Tuesday night, in time to see the Full Strawberry Moon Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected by Wednesday and Thursday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us