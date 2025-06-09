Cloudy and mostly dry on a cooler Monday, better rain chances Tuesday

Monday sees cloudy skies and the slight chance for a few light and short-lived rain showers.

High temperatures will only top out in the 60s for much of the state this afternoon.

We'll cool into the 50s and 60s overnight as cloud cover persists.

A much better chance for rain comes on Tuesday with even a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Clouds decrease through Tuesday night, in time to see the Full Strawberry Moon Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected by Wednesday and Thursday.