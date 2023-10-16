connecticut forecast

Cloudy, breezy and cool to start new workweek

We're starting the new workweek with a cloudy, breezy and cool day.

There will be considerable clouds with some sunny breaks.

It will also be breezy with a few scattered showers possible.

Temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be between 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday looks similar to Monday with highs near 62.

The sun will be brighter and more effective on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 64 on Wednesday and 68 on Thursday.

Showers are possible Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

