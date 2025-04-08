Here's why we are seeing a lot of cloudy and cold weather

What's the deal with the cloudy, cold weather?!

We've been getting a lot of questions about when we will get a drier, warmer stretch of weather. The answer is a little complicated.

The reason it has been so cloudy lately is due to a slow-moving jet stream.

The weather pattern this past weekend featured what's known as a "blocking high," where an area of high pressure is located over Bermuda, preventing weather from moving quickly through our area.

It resulted in an extended period of clouds and showers this past weekend.

Looking ahead to this upcoming weekend, we could be under the influence of what's referred to as a "cut off low," where an area of low pressure cuts off from the jet stream flow, stalling its forward movement.

It's another slow-moving weather pattern, which will extend more clouds and rain over Connecticut this weekend.

Our driest times will be now until Thursday night, then a couple of windows for warmer/drier weather could open up for us beginning Monday of next week.

