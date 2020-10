We're starting the new work week off with scattered rain showers and cloudy skies.

Today will be cloudy with areas of drizzle throughout the day. Highs will be below normal, in the mid 50s.

NBC Connecticut

There will be lots of clouds tomorrow and highs will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will have some sunny breaks with highs near 60.

Thursday brings our next chance for rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There's a chance for rain or snow showers on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

