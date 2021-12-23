first alert weather

Coating of Snow Possible Christmas Eve Morning

The morning of Christmas Eve could see a little snow move through Connecticut.

After a bright start to Thursday, some clouds will move in during the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the mid-30s by the afternoon.

Early Friday morning, a disturbance will come through the state, creating flurries and even light snow for a period of time. Much of the state could see a coating to an inch of snow.

The snow should wrap up around 9 a.m. We are not expecting any major issues from the snow but a few slick spots Friday morning can't be ruled out.

Don't expect the snow to stick around for a white Christmas. Most of the snow should melt by Friday afternoon.

A light wintry mix could fall on Christmas Day with periods of steadier rain expected Saturday night.

