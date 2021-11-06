Cold Mornings, Cool Afternoons Continue This Weekend

The large area of high pressure that has brought the state plenty of sunshine the last several days, continues right through the weekend.
Expect cold temperatures during the mornings with temperatures close to seasonable levels during the afternoon.
The average high temperature for this time of the year is 55 degrees. Temperatures will average a couple of degrees below average this weekend in the low 50s.
Above average temperatures are expected into next week as high pressure shifts east. No rain is expected until the end of the week with an approaching cold front.