StormTracker

Cold temperatures continue today, a warming trend begins Monday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The cold temperatures that moved in on Saturday will continue for the rest of the weekend. As the wind continues to gust 10-20 mph through the day, the wind chill values will remain on the bitter side.

Although temperatures will remain in the 20s, there will be abundant sunshine and the wind will start to subside heading into this evening/overnight.

On Monday, milder air will begin to move into the state. High temperatures will go from below normal to above average. High temperatures on Monday will climb well into the 30s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For more details on the warming trend, check out the StormTracker weather blog.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us