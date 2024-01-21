Cold temperatures continue today, a warming trend begins Monday

The cold temperatures that moved in on Saturday will continue for the rest of the weekend. As the wind continues to gust 10-20 mph through the day, the wind chill values will remain on the bitter side.

Although temperatures will remain in the 20s, there will be abundant sunshine and the wind will start to subside heading into this evening/overnight.

On Monday, milder air will begin to move into the state. High temperatures will go from below normal to above average. High temperatures on Monday will climb well into the 30s.

