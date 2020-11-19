Cold Today, But Temperature Rebound on the Way

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting another cold start to the day, but temps will warm up, slightly.

Temperatures are starting off in the teens and lower 20s for the morning so bundle up.

After a ridiculously cold start (14 degrees in Terryville, via @wunderground ) we will bounce back a bit today. Tomorrow looks even milder. Join us all morning on @NBCConnecticut, starting at 4:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/NMXGI67L2N — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) November 19, 2020

Mostly sunny skies today with a nice temperature rebound from the bitter cold temps from Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure will build to our south by the end of the week, ushering in mild air for Friday and the weekend. Fair weather sets in for the next 4 days with milder temperatures tomorrow, near 60!

Cloudy and cooler weekend ahead. Highs in the 50s.

Next chance of showers are Monday.