Colder air moves in for Wednesday with highs around 50

Colder air is moving in for Wednesday and highs will be near 50.

It will be cloudy. Winds will be between 20-35 miles per hour.

There will be some clearing in the evening with lows near 40.

It will be sunny on Thursday and highs will be around 60.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s to near 70.

By Saturday, temperatures could be in the mid to upper 70s.

For Easter Sunday, highs will be in the 60s.

