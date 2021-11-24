first alert weather

Colder & Bright Heading Into Thanksgiving Holiday

Wednesday looks bright and sunny but chilly as we head into Thanksgiving.

Temperatures Wednesday morning are in the 20s for most of the state. It will remain cool through the day with temperatures only climbing into the mid-40s for most. There will be less wind than Tuesday.

Thanksgiving looks milder. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Showers are likely for Black Friday shoppers Friday morning.

The weekend looks mostly fair, but temperatures will drop and the wind returns.

There is a slight chance of chilly rain or some snow by Monday.

