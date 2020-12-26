Colder, Calmer Weather for the Weekend

The storm that brought 60+ MPH winds and 2-3+ inches of rain leaves behind a colder but bright weekend following the Christmas Holiday.
The snowmelt and heavy rain has caused the larger rivers like the Housatonic and Connecticut River to continue to rise into minor flood stage.
Sunshine and a breeze will continue to dry us out today. Less wind and temperatures in the 30s continue on Sunday.
The next chance for a scattered shower arrives on Monday.
Our next storm does not arrive until New Year's Day with rain likely.