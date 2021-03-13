Colder Temperatures, High Fire Danger for the Weekend

An arctic cold front moved through on Friday with wind and colder temperatures moving into the state. The cold temperatures will continue through the next few days.

The colder temperatures and wind will combine with low humidity values to create a high fire danger. A 'red flag warning' has been issued by the national weather service. A red flag warning is issued when the fire danger is high. Any fires that start can spread quickly.

Even colder air is expected by Monday with the passage of another cold front on Sunday. High temperatures on Monday will stay into the 30s with even colder wind chills.

This temp graph screams a pattern change. Our mild spring-like weather is replaced with cold temps to start the week. More average temps toward the end of next week. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/F6N61iVm5N — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 13, 2021