Comfortable and breezy end to the weekend

After a rainy start to the weekend, the end of the weekend will be comfortable and breezy.

Clouds will increase Sunday with temperatures around 70.

The humidity has come down and overall, it should feel comfortable.

It will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph in parts of the state.

As we look to the new workweek, Monday will be sunny.

Our next storm system will approach later in the week and there is potential for heavy rain on Thursday.