After a prolonged stretch of heat and humidity, many towns did not make it out of the 70s on Saturday.

The comfortable temperatures and low humidity combination will continue today. Today's high temperatures will make it back into the 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We're back into the 80s today with sunshine and a few PM clouds mixing in. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/9svWBU2CJb — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 14, 2022

Some changes are expected over the next several days. More clouds and a rising chance of some scattered showers toward the middle of next week.

More details can be found on our weather blog.