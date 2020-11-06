Conn. Hits Near Record Warmth as Unseasonable Temps Continue

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a near record warmth for today!

The record temperature of 76 was set in 1994, we are forecasting 73.

Any fog dissipates and high clouds clear out. We'll have sunny skies by midday.

The weekend looks amazing, with fair and warm temperatures.

A cold front will push through the middle of next week. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s.

The cold front will trigger our next chance for scattered showers.

Next chance of showers is Wednesday.

