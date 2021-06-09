first alert weather

Conn. Schools Announce Third Day of Remote Learning Day, Early Dismissals Due to Heat Wave

Another day of oppressive heat is in the forecast for today and dozens of schools have announced early dismissals or a remote learning day because of it.

The first heat wave of the season has caused schools to modify their schedule for the third day in a row. 

About a third of school districts in Connecticut sent students home early on Monday due to the high heat index.

Variably cloudy, very warm and muggy today with a few isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s to near 90. Feels like 85-95!

Temperatures will be closer to 80 at the beach.

Less humidity arrives overnight.

Sunny, warm and drier for tomorrow.

The weather will take a cool turn for Friday and the weekend.

A full list of school districts with early dismissals or a remote learning day can be found here.

