Connecticut digging out from several inches of snow on Sunday

People across Connecticut are digging out from several inches of snow Sunday morning.

The snow began falling Saturday night, and the snow came down heavy through the overnight.

By about 2 a.m. Sunday, the snow had tapered off, though there were a couple of bands that redeveloped just before sunrise in southern Connecticut.

Most areas saw four or five inches of snow.

Some areas saw a bit of freezing rain as the system wrapped up, meaning there may be a crusty layer on top of the snow for many.

The rest of the day looks fine as people clean up from the snow. The sun will come out in the afternoon and we can expect high temperatures in the mid-30s. Sunday night will be in the teens and icy spots could redevelop.

Monday is partly cloudy. On Tuesday, a system moves nearby, but looks to be a miss. We could see a wintry mix on Thursday.

