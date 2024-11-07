Lots of sunshine, highs in 60s and 70s Thursday

We will have lots of sunshine mixed with fair-weather clouds, dry breezes and enhanced fire danger on Thursday.

The high temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low-70s.

The northwest breeze will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight will be fair and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday will be fair and cooler, and then it will be much cooler on Saturday.

The next chance of showers is later Sunday night and Monday.

Get a more in-depth look at the forecast on our weather blog.