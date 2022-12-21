Shoreline Communities Prepare for Storm

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring pouring rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding before temperatures crash right before the holiday weekend.

High tides are a concern for Friday morning between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The storm will produce moderate levels of coastal flooding.

Emergency crews and town leaders along Connecticut's shoreline are monitoring the storm.

New London's public works director joined a state call Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the storm's impact and how to prepare.

"We are ready for it," said Brian Sear, director of public works.

Sear said that the city made significant investments to improve their major flood prone areas, though they do have cones standing by just in case minor flooding occurs. Power outages and downed wires are also a concern.

“Don’t go near downed wires. Don’t try to be a hero and drive in standing water and if you see someone else in trouble actually just call 911," said Sear.

In Groton, people who live on Jupiter Point Road have already started to prepare for the storm. There is a "street flooded" sign standing by at the top of the flood prone neighborhood.

"Flooding is…you are at the mercy of the water. Flooding, for me, is serious," said Vicki McGuinness, who lives on Jupiter Point Road. "I don’t want it in my house.”

Vicki and her husband, Peter, have seen the road outside of their home flood. They know to remove any items that can float away and to move their cars to higher ground.

"You have to know the rules," said McGuinness.

After the storm, temperatures will crash on Friday afternoon. Public works crews will be monitoring roads for any ice.