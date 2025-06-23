StormTracker

Connecticut swelters as temperatures soar to near 100

An extreme heat warning is in effect for most of Connecticut as temperatures soar to near 100 degrees on Monday.

After a foggy morning, the strong June sun will take over, combined with humidity, leading to potentially dangerous heat.

We will see highs between 95 and 100 degrees on Monday, but the "feels like' temperature will be closer to 110 degrees through the afternoon.

Tuesday will bring more of the same, but the temperatures could be even hotter.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's extreme hot weather protocol through 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is the first time this year that the protocol has been activated.

While the protocol is in effect, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities and others to coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location for those in need of relief.

You can get details on cooling centers here.

We will begin to see a bit of relief on Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 90s.

Thursday, temperatures will be in the 80s with a few chances for thunderstorms.

