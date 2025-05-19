Cool and breezy start to the new workweek

Monday will be partly cloudy, cool, and breezy for mid-May.

Temperatures will be in the 60s by this afternoon, about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year.

A northwest wind will gust up to 30 miles per hour, making it feel a little cooler at times.

Tuesday will feature another partly cloudy sky, with some increasing clouds later in the day.

It will be another dry day before rain moves in later this week.

Temperatures will continue to be below average.

On Wednesday, our next storm system will approach and give us an overcast sky, along with chilly temperatures only in the 50s.

Thursday will be raw with rain and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. This will be very cold for late-May!

The Memorial Day Weekend will continue to be cooler-than-average, along with the chance at pop-up rain showers Saturday, followed by drier weather Sunday and Memorial Day.