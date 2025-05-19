StormTracker

Cool and breezy start to the new workweek

By Steve Glazier

Monday will be partly cloudy, cool, and breezy for mid-May.

Temperatures will be in the 60s by this afternoon, about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A northwest wind will gust up to 30 miles per hour, making it feel a little cooler at times.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tuesday will feature another partly cloudy sky, with some increasing clouds later in the day.

It will be another dry day before rain moves in later this week.

Temperatures will continue to be below average.

Weather Stories

StormTracker Jan 25, 2020

Today's Forecast

StormTracker Mar 24

NBC Connecticut StormTracker Weather Experience

On Wednesday, our next storm system will approach and give us an overcast sky, along with chilly temperatures only in the 50s.

Thursday will be raw with rain and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. This will be very cold for late-May!

The Memorial Day Weekend will continue to be cooler-than-average, along with the chance at pop-up rain showers Saturday, followed by drier weather Sunday and Memorial Day.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us