After several days of heat and humidity, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some rain and much cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles are likely today. Cool temperatures with highs around 70.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Raw and damp tomorrow with highs only expected to be 56-63 with some chilly rain likely.

Partly sunny on Sunday with a few pop up showers possible. Highs around 70.

A warm up will move back into the state on Monday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.