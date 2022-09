A "fall feel" is expected for the first weekend of autumn.

Temperatures dropped into the mid to upper 30s this morning with some reports of scattered frost. With lots of sunshine today, temperatures will rebound between 65-70 degrees.

After a chilly start, it will be a perfect first Saturday of fall. Enjoy! #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/MnSI0ozFgo — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) September 24, 2022

A warm front will be nearby on Sunday and bring clouds, showers and the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beyond Sunday's showers and storms, a quiet week of weather is expected.

Get the full forecast here.