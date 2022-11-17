Cool Thursday With Mix of Sun and Clouds

We will have a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday.

Today will be in the 40s and it will bring chilly winds, blowing up to 25 miles per hour.

It will be fair for days and get colder each day.

The coldest day will be Sunday when high temperatures will only be between 35 and 39 degrees.

It will be slight milder next week.