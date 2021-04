Some morning sunshine will give way to considerable clouds today.

We always stress the need for rain...and we have had some nice beneficial rains lately....then the medium range models do this. Dry weather hole right over southern New England and the Tri-state. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/T79itOYHDw — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) April 2, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Temperatures will remain cool with highs only in the upper 30 and lower 40s.

We will have fair weather this weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60.

There will be some passing clouds on Easter Sunday morning, but the day should stay dry.