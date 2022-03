Thursday will be cool with periods of on-and-off rain and it will be gray and cool with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

More rain will develop tonight and gusty winds are possible.

Areas of rain and drizzle out there this morning. All gray today with periods of drier weather, with showers becoming more scattered in nature. More rain tonight and sneaky gusty winds along the shoreline....Tomorrow looks brighter and milder. Deets all AM on @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/B9tWgyyqMu — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 24, 2022

Friday will become partly sunny and milder.

The weekend weather will be OK, with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.

Isolated rain and snow showers are possible.

It will be much colder Monday.