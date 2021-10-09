Cool With Scattered Showers Sunday, Warming Trend Next Week

Cloudy skies will finish out the weekend with cool temperatures and a few showers, before a big warming trend next week.

An area of low pressure to the south will move north on Sunday. A few scattered showers are possible during the afternoon. With an onshore flow off of the ocean, temperatures will stay on the cooler side in the lower to middle 60s.

On Monday, low pressure will pull away, allowing for some partial clearing during the afternoon. Brighter skies will bring temperatures close to 70 degrees.

The week ahead will feature warming temperatures well into the 70s. It's not out of the question that some towns come close to 80 degrees next week.

The average high temperatures heading into next week should be in the mid 60s for the middle of October. Along with the warmer temperatures, mainly dry conditions are expected.

