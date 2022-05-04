first alert forecast

Cool With Scattered Showers Today; Beautiful Thursday

Wednesday will be totally cloudy with showers and areas of drizzle and fog.

Temperatures will be cool, near 60 degrees. In comparison, the average high temperature is 68 degrees.

Thursday, however, will be nice, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Clouds return on Friday and showers are possible Friday night and Saturday.

Mother’s Day will be partly sunny, with highs in the 70s.

Next week looks wonderful, very nice and warm. Get the forecast anytime here.

