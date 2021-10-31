Cooler But Drier Start to November

It was a wet end to the month, especially in eastern Connecticut. From Friday evening to Saturday evening, some areas saw 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Things became quieter by midday on Halloween, but a couple of showers may have brought a few drops on those costumes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Expect a quiet start to the week and to the month.

On Monday, we'll have mostly sunny skies across the state. It may be breezy at times with a WNW wind at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will return to the 50s.

Rain holds off until a chance on Election Day Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.