first alert weather

Cooler But Drier Start to November

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It was a wet end to the month, especially in eastern Connecticut. From Friday evening to Saturday evening, some areas saw 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Things became quieter by midday on Halloween, but a couple of showers may have brought a few drops on those costumes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Expect a quiet start to the week and to the month.

On Monday, we'll have mostly sunny skies across the state. It may be breezy at times with a WNW wind at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will return to the 50s.

Local

Halloween 1 hour ago

Lamont Welcomes Trick-or-Treaters to Governor's Residence

Middletown 8 hours ago

Costumed Runners Show Halloween Spirit at Middletown Race

Rain holds off until a chance on Election Day Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastnovember forecastnovember weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us