Cooler But Drier Start to November

It was a wet end to the month, especially in eastern Connecticut. From Friday evening to Saturday evening, some areas saw 1 to 3 inches of rain.
Things became quieter by midday on Halloween, but a couple of showers may have brought a few drops on those costumes.
Expect a quiet start to the week and to the month.
On Monday, we'll have mostly sunny skies across the state. It may be breezy at times with a WNW wind at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will return to the 50s.
Rain holds off until a chance on Election Day Tuesday.