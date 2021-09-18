first alert weather

Cooler and Drier Air Moving in the State

A cold front will move through the region, ushering in cooler and drier air to the state by Sunday.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a cold front that will bring cooler and drier air to the state.

Dew points on Saturday were in the upper 60s representing very humid conditions. Dew points will fall into the low to middle 40s by Sunday morning, resulting in dry and comfortable conditions.

Expect mostly sunny skies as we head into Sunday with high temperatures rising into the middle 70s inland and upper 70s along the shore.

The pleasant weather continues into the workweek with sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday with a chance for scattered rain showers and cooler air working into the state.

