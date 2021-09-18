Cooler and Drier Air Moving in the State

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a cold front that will bring cooler and drier air to the state.

Dew points on Saturday were in the upper 60s representing very humid conditions. Dew points will fall into the low to middle 40s by Sunday morning, resulting in dry and comfortable conditions.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Expect mostly sunny skies as we head into Sunday with high temperatures rising into the middle 70s inland and upper 70s along the shore.

The pleasant weather continues into the workweek with sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday with a chance for scattered rain showers and cooler air working into the state.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.