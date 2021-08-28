Cooler & More Comfortable This Weekend

As soon as you step outside today you will notice the lower humidity! Temperatures are also much cooler.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temperatures will top off in the 70s today with mainly cloudy skies. There will be a few spotty showers from time to time, especially in the morning, but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday will be cooler once again with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s in the morning. High temperatures will top off in the upper 70s with a bit more sunshine than we'll see today.

We're watching Hurricane Ida very carefully. The powerful storm set to make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf coast tomorrow night as a major hurricane. Some of the tropical moisture from the storm could make it's way towards Connecticut by the middle of next week.