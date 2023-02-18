Cooler, More Seasonable Start to the Weekend

After a warm couple of days, today will feature a return to a more seasonable day across the state.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is 39 degrees. Today's high temperatures will average in the upper 30s in the hills to the lower 40s for most of the state.

Today will feel cold.. but we'll still be a few degrees above the average high of 39 degrees. It feels cold because of how warm it has been the last few days. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/4xy6VaDEos — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 18, 2023

The cooler air to start the weekend will not stick around. As clouds increase for Sunday, the temperatures will also be on the rise. Expect high temperatures to climb through the 40s on Sunday and 50s on Monday.

The next chance for showers arrives late Tuesday. More details on a cooldown in the extended forecast on our weather blog.