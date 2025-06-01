Cooler start to June before a warming trend

After May 2025 officially became the 3rd wettest May on record in Hartford, we begin June on a cooler note.

High temperatures will warm into the 60s this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies and westerly wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are also expected this evening, when we have a chance to see the northern lights.

If cloud cover gets in the way this evening, there will be another viewing opportunity around sunset on Monday.

While high temperatures are about 10 degrees below average to begin June today, a warming trend leads us through the first few days of the new month.

High temperatures could warm to near 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.