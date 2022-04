The weather pattern continues to bring cool temperatures and a chance of a scattered shower today.

The average high temperature should be in the upper 50s. High temperatures will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today is a cool and blustery day, with a few scattered showers during the afternoon. The average high should be in the upper 50s. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/OgBi8SZCZM — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 10, 2022

It will not be a washout of a day, but a scattered shower is possible any time after noon.

Clearing skies tonight and milder temperatures will move in for Monday with highs back closer to 60 degrees.

