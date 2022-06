Thursday will be cloudy and cool. Areas of rain will move through, and come down heavy at times, in Western Connecticut.

High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 70s.

There is a slight storm chance overnight and it will be muggy and in the 60s.

Friday will be sunny, with high temperatures approaching 90, and thunderstorms are possible.

It will be sharply cooler Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun.