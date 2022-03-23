Cooler Today; Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Litchfield County

A winter weather advisory has been issued for northern Litchfield County.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday and temperatures will be cooler, with highs around 45 to 50 degrees, which is seasonable.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking rain on the way and a winter weather advisory has been issued for northern Litchfield County.

Periods of rain develop around midnight and rain will be on and off Thursday. In the Litchfield Hills, some freezing rain is possible.

We will then have scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

It will be mainly fair over the weekend with a few widely scattered showers and cooler temperatures.