Cooler Weekend Temperatures Expected

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting one of the coolest weekends the state has seen in weeks. High temperatures on Sunday may not make it out of the 70s.

The cooler temperatures will come from a northeasterly wind strengthening through the weekend. High pressure to the north and low pressure to the south will help to increase winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts through Sunday.

The northeast to east wind off of the ocean will also help to increase the clouds and the chance for a few showers on Sunday. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend in terms of sunshine.

