Cooler Weekend Temperatures Expected

A break from the heat and humidity with a few weekend showers possible..

By Darren Sweeney

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting one of the coolest weekends the state has seen in weeks. High temperatures on Sunday may not make it out of the 70s.

The cooler temperatures will come from a northeasterly wind strengthening through the weekend. High pressure to the north and low pressure to the south will help to increase winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts through Sunday.

The northeast to east wind off of the ocean will also help to increase the clouds and the chance for a few showers on Sunday. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend in terms of sunshine.

Sunday will feature lots of clouds and a few scattered showers.

Track any showers that develop on our interactive radar.

