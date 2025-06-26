Cooler with scattered showers today

Some scattered morning showers are ushering in cooler and drier air for the rest of Thursday.

Showers are possible through the day, and it will be overcast.

There will be some brightening and even some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon.

The highest temperatures of the day will happen in the morning and then fall a bit as the rain moves through, eventually settling in the mid-70s.

Friday will be cloudy and even cooler, with temperatures in the upper 60s for most. There is a chance of a scattered shower.

Saturday could see some showers in the morning and the possibility of a thunderstorm Saturday night.

Sunday looks to be warmer with more sunshine.