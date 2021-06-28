Cooling Centers Open As Temperatures Climb

With temperatures climbing well into the 90s and heat indexes above 100 degrees this week, cities and towns have opened cooling centers to provide relief from the heat.

Gov. Ned Lamont reminded Connecticut residents they can call 211 for information on cooling centers near them.

“Everyone should take the necessary precautions as the heat rises over the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures," Gov. Lamont said.

Here is a list of some of the cooling centers open this week:

Bloomfield

Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center

330 Park Avenue

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (through Wednesday)

Masks and social distancing required

Torrington

City Hall Auditorium

140 Main Street

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (through Wednesday)

Masks and social distancing required

Sullivan Senior Center

88 East Albert Street

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (through Wednesday)

60 and up Only

Masks and social distancing required