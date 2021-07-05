Cranking The Heat This Week & The Chance for Storms

Patchy fog and clouds will clear throughout the morning and we'll be left with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures Monday afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

High heat and sticky humidity return Tuesday with temperatures back in the 90s. Wednesday will be hot and humid as well before a cold front stalls south of Connecticut on Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Friday this week and any storms that develop Tuesday have the potential to be strong and even severe. Gusty wind and torrential rain would be the greatest threat.

We'll be watching for Tropical Storm Elsa to pass to the south of New England by the end of the week.