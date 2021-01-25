Crews Are Preparing for Tuesday's Snow

It’s been more than a month since our last big snowstorm but winter weather is finally back in the forecast. While it won’t be a lot of snow, crews are still preparing.

“Sometimes these little 2”-3” storms are the ones you’re just not quite sure what kind of effort you’re going to have to put in,” said Dan Carter, the Director of Bloomfield Public Works. “So a 3-inch storm is sometimes more of a headache than a 12-inch or 15-inch snowstorm.”

But with the lack of snow this winter, the crews at the Bloomfield Department of Public Works are ready.

“As far as the number of events that we’ve had to respond to, we’re slightly less than average,” said Carter. “But as far as the big storms -- it’s been less than average for us.”

And the crews at West Hartford DPW are excited.

“They are excited. This is what we do, right?” said John Phillips, the Director of West Hartford Public Works. “We do this for a living so we have guys that are looking forward to a plowable event. Something to do. Something different.”

It’s been such a quiet winter in fact, that all of the salt currently at the Department of Public Works in West Hartford is from last year. But they did say after tomorrow’s snow event they will have to restock.

“We’ve been doing a lot of maintenance projects, but all the equipment is ready just to flip the switch and go another direction for winter maintenance,” explains Philips.

And even though this won’t be a big storm, DPW is still reminding drivers to take it slow because a little snow can cause a big mess.

“Our traveling public tend to take that for granted, think it’s not that bad, but these tend to be a little more slippery,” Philips said.

Our team of meteorologists are forecast 2-4” of snow across interior Connecticut with 1-2” expected closer to the shoreline on Tuesday.