Cross Sound Ferry Passenger Captures Waterspout on Video in Long Island Sound

Scattered storms in the area Tuesday afternoon produced a waterspout in Long Island Sound.
The waterspout was captured on video between New London and Orient Point, New York around 1:20 p.m. by a passenger on the Cross Sound Ferry.
A waterspout is most simply explained as a tornado over water instead of over land. Waterspouts may move from water to land (and would become a tornado on land) or vice versa.
This waterspout stayed over the water.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.