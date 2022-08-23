first alert weather

Cross Sound Ferry Passenger Captures Waterspout on Video in Long Island Sound

By Rachael Jay & NBC Connecticut Staff

Scattered storms in the area Tuesday afternoon produced a waterspout in Long Island Sound.

The waterspout was captured on video between New London and Orient Point, New York around 1:20 p.m. by a passenger on the Cross Sound Ferry.

A waterspout is most simply explained as a tornado over water instead of over land. Waterspouts may move from water to land (and would become a tornado on land) or vice versa.

This waterspout stayed over the water.

