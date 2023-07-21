connecticut weather

Damage and flooding reported across CT as severe storms move through

NBC Connecticut

Storm damage is being reported across the state as strong thunderstorms continue moving out of Connecticut.

Here is a town-by-town breakdown of some damage already reported.

Chaplin

A portion of Tower Hill Road in Chaplin is closed because of downed trees.

Hartford

Flooding could be seen near Brainard Airport after storms moved through the area.

Water flooded on Murphy Road near the airport, too.

The city of Hartford is warning people to be careful of flash flooding.

Naugatuck

There is a live power line down on Johnson Street in Naugatuck. Eversource crews are responding to the scene.

Power is out on parts of Johnson Street, May Street, Hillcrest Avenue and Hill Street, according to fire crews.

There is also a power line down and burning on Andrew Avenue near Melbourne Street.

Windham

Crews are responding to a reported tree on a house on Babcock Hill Road.

The fire department said there are multiple reports of trees and wires down in town. People are advised to use caution when traveling.

A tree fell onto a garage in the Willimantic section of town.

Also on Babcock Hill Road, wires are down in the roadway.

