Dangerous heat and humidity expected Sunday through Tuesday

By Alexis Clemons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Most of Connecticut has been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning ahead of possible heat index values up to 110 degrees.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Saturday is warming up, but higher humidity values hold off until Sunday.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s today before only dropping into the 70s tonight.

There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through Sunday morning.

As soon as the rain and clouds move out tomorrow, dangerous heat and humidity set in.

Today's Forecast

High temperatures will be near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, feeling more like 110 at times.

If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and take many breaks.

