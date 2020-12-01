December Begins With Temperatures in the 50s

December is starting with mild temperatures. Today is the first day of meteorological winter and temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60.
Temperatures will be cooler tonight and Wednesday, but weather will be fair from Wednesday through Friday.
There will be isolated showers today and the next chance for showers is Friday night into Saturday. The rest of the weekend looks OK.
Monday marked the end of a busy hurricane season.
