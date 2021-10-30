halloween forecast

Drier For Halloween, Cooler This Week

By Rachael Jay

A soggy start to the weekend does clear up through the overnight and into Sunday morning.

Depending on how early you wake up on Sunday, you could be met with a couple of showers. Sunshine returns by midday.

By the time trick-or-treating kicks into high gear Sunday afternoon and evening, there's a low chance for a couple of spotty rain showers.

Any rain - and it's a low chance - won't last long and we certainly aren't expecting downpours.

Sunshine will return to start off the new work week. Cooler air is on the way by late week with highs in the 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

