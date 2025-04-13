StormTracker

Drier for Sunday with a warming trend underway

By Alexis Clemons

A few morning showers are possible for eastern Connecticut, but most of the state will stay dry today.

Sunday is cloudy and a little breezy with high temperatures in the 50s.

Wind chills will be in the 40s through the UConn parade with a northerly wind gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Clouds and winds will decrease through tonight as we cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday will see more sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s across the state.

Rain chances return Monday night and could linger into early Tuesday.

