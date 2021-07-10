first alert weather

Drier Weather Returns for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After several days of showers and storms, drier weather moves in for the weekend.

A weak area of high pressure is expected to bring us a break from the heat and thunderstorms. While there will be clouds mixing with the sun, with more clouds expected on Sunday, the shower chances remain quite low. The best chance of a few showers will be on Sunday.

By Monday, a warm front will begin to work north bringing a renewed threat for more showers and storms. The heat and humidity will also begin to increase through next week. Dew point temperatures will begin to near 70 once again for much of next week.

Each day will feature the chance of showers and storms, although no washout rainstorms are expected.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

