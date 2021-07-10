Drier Weather Returns for the Weekend

After several days of showers and storms, drier weather moves in for the weekend.

This weekend's forecast isn't terrible, especially compared to what we've seen. Partly cloudy, best chance for a few showers is on Sunday. Full forecast: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/4MmwJB1QrB — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 10, 2021

A weak area of high pressure is expected to bring us a break from the heat and thunderstorms. While there will be clouds mixing with the sun, with more clouds expected on Sunday, the shower chances remain quite low. The best chance of a few showers will be on Sunday.

By Monday, a warm front will begin to work north bringing a renewed threat for more showers and storms. The heat and humidity will also begin to increase through next week. Dew point temperatures will begin to near 70 once again for much of next week.

Each day will feature the chance of showers and storms, although no washout rainstorms are expected.

